Next week looks warmer, but unsettled with several chances at rain

3 Things to Know



Slightly cooler on Sunday, rain stays west

Several chances of rain next week

Staying above average through Halloween

Forecast:

A cold front is moving through eastern Nebraska and western Iowa this evening. Ahead of it, temperatures are in the 70s and 80s; behind it, its in the 50s and 60s. This front will bring temperatures in Omaha into the 50s overnight.

The front does not move far enough south to pull in enough cold air. In fact, it will start lifting back north as a warm front on Sunday. This means that we will recover in highs, placing Omaha near 70 degrees with a mostly cloudy sky.

As our next storm system arrives out west, showers will be possible west of Omaha beginning Sunday evening, these will lift north of our area by Monday morning.

Scattered showers move in Monday afternoon, but not everybody will see these showers. Highs on Monday will rise into the low 70s.

Any rain moves quickly out by Tuesday morning, leading to a dry day with highs in the upper 60s.

Another quick storm system brings some rain Wednesday morning, but we dry out quickly. Highs on Wednesday look to recover, into the mid-70s.

Thursday and Friday may bring some small rain chances as highs hold in the mid-70s.

Heading into Saturday, which is Halloween, our unsettled weather pattern may bring some rain on or around the holiday. It will stay on the mild side, however. Check back with KMTV as the forecast evolves before the holiday.

SATURDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Cooler

Low: 53

Wind: SE 10-20

SUNDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Small Rain Chance West

High: 70

Wind: NE 0-5

MONDAY

Partly Cloudy

Scattered Rain

High: 72

Wind: SE 5-15

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