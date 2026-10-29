Rain returns Friday, some hit-and-miss weekend rain over Halloween

3 THINGS TO KNOW:



Rainy Friday & Saturday

More rain, storms on Monday

Cool-Down: Slightly cooler than average next week

FORECAST

After a dry and sunny day, clouds and rain move back in to the region overnight, mainly after 10 PM. A few thunderstorms may mix in, too. So don't be surprised if you hear some thunder tonight and in the morning.

Off-and-on rain is likely for much of the day on Friday and it will stay cool with temps in the 50s to low 60s.

While the rain continues into Friday and the first half of the day Saturday, there should be some clearing of the rain for the afternoon and eventually the evening, leaving TRICK-OR-TREATS around Omaha mostly dry. Evening temps for Halloween evening will be in the low 60s.

Daylight Saving Time ENDS Saturday night. Set your clocks back ONE hour. Sunset times will be before 5:30 PM until late January, but the sunrise will be closer to 7 AM for the next few weeks.

We'll get a short break from the rain on Sunday, but there is more rain next Monday. A few thunderstorms will also be possible as temps reach 70 degrees. Monday could be our last day in the 70s this year.

Things dry out a bit for Election Day, but there could be some lingering rain, followed by cooler weather. Rain amounts early net week could reach an additional 0.50-1.00" in many areas. Starting Tuesday, we'll be closer to average temperatures, in the 50s, for the first days of November. There may be a few nights in the 30s later next week, which clouds lead to frosty conditions next Thursday and Friday.

THURSDAY NIGHT

Cloudy

Spotty Storms South

Low: 54

Wind: NE 10-15

FRIDAY

Scattered Rain

Breezy

High: 60

Wind: E 10-20

SATURDAY

Mostly Cloudy

AM Rain/Drier PM

High: 67

Wind: SE 7-15

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