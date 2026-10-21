Staying warm Thursday, windy into Friday and the weekend

3 Things to Know



Warmer than average weather this week

Windy Friday, Saturday with elevated wildfire risk

Rain chances late this weekend, next week

Forecast:

Warmer than average weather continues this week. Temps are running nearly 10-15 degrees above normal for mid-October right now in the upper 70s from Wednesday through Saturday. The normal high is around 60-65 degrees. There is also no chance at another frost or freeze until closer to Halloween with nightly temps in the 50s.

Thursday will be sunny and warm in the afternoon with highs in the upper 70s.

Expect windy conditions on Friday and Saturday. Wind gust out from the south could approach 35-40 MPH. The humidity will be very low, so there is an elevated risk for wildfires this weekend.

For now, the weekend looks mostly dry, with the rain staying out west of Fremont and Lincoln through Sunday. Columbus has a small chance at rain. Rain becomes more likely by Sunday night and Monday. Rain amounts could reach 0.25" to 0.50". This will be followed by cooler air, in the 50s for much of next week.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Mild

Low: 52

Wind: S 5-15

THURSDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warm

High: 79

Wind: SE 10-15

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