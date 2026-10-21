Sens. Pete Ricketts, John Thune field questions from local producers on biggest agriculture challenges

HERMAN, Neb. (KMTV) — Nebraska agricultural producers raised concerns about immigration enforcement, rising input costs, national debt, and more during a roundtable with U.S. Sens. Pete Ricketts of Nebraska and John Thune of South Dakota.

A short drive from Herman, Thune, Ricketts and Rep. Mike Flood visited a local farm, where they fielded questions from representatives of the cattle and dairy industries and other agricultural producers.

The conversations come as Ricketts prepares to face independent Dan Osborn in Nebraska’s upcoming U.S. Senate election.

Ricketts argued that his knowledge of agriculture makes him the right choice for the Senate seat. For one local producer who spoke with KMTV, the most immediate concern heading into the election is the cost of doing business.

They said high input costs on the farm are at the very top of her priorities when deciding how to vote.

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