Omaha-area residents seek help as food, utility costs strain household budgets

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — For Erica Sams, the Heartland Hope Mission pantry has become a vital resource as she works to keep up with rising household expenses.

Sams said she has been visiting the pantry for about a year. As a mother of two who also cares for her father, she considers the people and services at the mission a blessing.

“Food prices have skyrocketed, so it's pretty much been a crutch to lean on,” Sams said.

Her situation is not unique. Utility companies in the Omaha metro are reporting increases in customers falling behind on their bills.

According to Omaha Public Power District, about 20% to 30% of its overdue bills have been delinquent for 91 days or longer. That's nearly double the rate from previous years. OPPD also reports the total number of overdue bills has increased by as much as 40% compared with pre-pandemic levels.

Metropolitan Utilities District reports a 20% increase in late payments from 2024 to 2025, with that elevated level continuing this year.

The financial strain was on display Tuesday in Ralston, where OPPD and MUD held an event offering $500,000 in assistance to people struggling with utility bills.

Hours before the doors opened, the line already stretched to the corner of the building and beyond.

Tonesha Good said she is currently out of work with a disability and had been searching for assistance before learning about the event.

“So I'd called 211, tried to find some resources, and I hadn't got hold of them yet,” Good said. “So when I saw it, I'm like, OK, maybe this is a place where I can go and get some help.”

Stephen Medina, a U.S. veteran, said unexpected expenses have made it increasingly difficult to keep up.

“I didn't expect to fall behind on things. I mean, it's unexpected bills, unexpected expenses,” Medina said. “You know, I'm just trying to get by and trying to see whatever assistance I can have because rent's not cheap anymore. Groceries aren't cheap.”

Janie McCallister said a series of tragedies in her family also led her to seek assistance.

“I'm almost 70 and retired. Well, I'm retired and my husband is retired and has dementia,” McCallister said. “But we've always held our own until now.”

The level of need surprised utility staff members at the event. The $500,000 in assistance available Tuesday was exhausted.

Back at Heartland Hope Mission, Sams left the pantry with a cart of food and one less expense to worry about.

“I myself am non-judgmental,” Sams said. “My mom told me closed mouths don't get fed. If you need something, ask.”

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