Nebraska voters will decide whether to legalize online sports betting

OMAHA, Neb. — Online sports betting is not currently allowed in Nebraska, but voters could have the chance to change that in the upcoming election.

Iowa is one of 32 states and Washington, D.C. where online sports betting is allowed, according to the American Gaming Association.

This leads to some Nebraskans crossing into neighboring states to place their bets.

Political consultant Jordan McGrain led petition drives behind the two Nebraska initiatives dealing with online sports betting. He talked with 3 News Now's Jeremy Fredricks in his Elkhorn office.

“These gaming issues are something that I've been passionate about, specifically as they relate to property tax relief,” McGrain said.

Initiative Measure 440 would change the constitution to allow online sports betting, while Initiative Measure 441 would set the rules.

McGrain argues that when people cross into neighboring states to place bets, Nebraska loses potential revenue to other states and unregulated platforms.

“We're just losing so much revenue to other states and unregulated platforms,” McGrain said.

He said legalizing and regulating online sports betting in Nebraska would allow for tax revenue collection.

“By legalizing it here and regulating it here, the state and cities can collect the tax revenue, and again, 70% of that is directed straight to property tax relief,” McGrain said.

Mike Sciandra, executive director of the Nebraska Council on Problem Gambling, said the organization is neutral on the initiatives.

“Our main goal is that if it does pass, we want to make sure that there's safeguards in place,” Sciandra said.

Sciandra said those safeguards could include limiting how much a person can deposit each day, prohibiting the use of credit cards for deposits and shutting down betting apps for a few hours overnight.

McGrain said he started the petitions because he believes Nebraska voters should decide the future of online sports betting.

“Nebraskans can dedicate their own common sense to laws like this,” McGrain said.

The Nebraska Secretary of State's Office is holding hearings on Initiative Measures 440 and 441. Hearings are scheduled for Saturday at the Omaha Public Library's Millard Branch, beginning at 1:30 p.m.

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