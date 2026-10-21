Hundreds seek utility assistance at community resource event

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Hundreds of people turned out for a community resource center hosted by Omaha Public Power District and Metropolitan Utilities District, highlighting the need for utility assistance among area residents facing financial challenges.

OPPD and MUD promoted Tuesday’s event on social media, expecting a strong turnout. But organizers saw even more people than anticipated arrive to learn about assistance with their utility bills and other available resources.

One woman who attended said she is currently out of work with a disability and had already tried to find assistance elsewhere.

“I'd already called DHS and try to get hold of them on the lines and the lines are impossible to get hold of,” she said. “So I'd called 211, tried to find some resources, and I hadn't got hold of them yet. So I thought OK, maybe this is a place where I can go and get some help.”

An OPPD representative said the event was designed not only to help customers with their immediate utility bills, but also to connect them with additional long-term support.

In addition to OPPD and MUD, organizations including the American Red Cross and Douglas County Health were on site to provide resources.

Customers who were unable to attend the event can still apply online for energy assistance programs available through OPPD and MUD.

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