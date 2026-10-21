Omaha NAACP honors community leaders for service and civic engagement under 'We the People' theme

OMAHA, Neb. — The Omaha NAACP is honoring community leaders for their service and dedication to the community. This year's theme, "We the People," highlights the importance of voting and making sure every voice is heard.

Organizers say civic engagement is key to building a stronger community.

The Freedom Fund program aimed to raise $20,000 to support the community, funding everything from education to housing.

Dr. Cynthia Gooch-Grayson received the Freedom Fighter Volunteerism Award for her commitment to serving others and mentoring young people, including young black girls.

"Marion Wright Edelman once said, service is the rent we pay for a living. That principle was installed in me, and my brothers and I on Spalding Street by our parents, who taught us early that service was not simply something we did, but it was a responsibility," Gooch-Grayson said.

Karen Boykin-Towns, vice president of the NAACP, traveled from New York to remind attendees that the fight for equality is far from over because their fight helps their neighbors.

"To the child whose parents are fighting to get them a good education. The worker who has done everything asked of them, and still cannot get ahead. The elder who deserves to live with dignity. The young person who wants to say in the future, they will inherit. They are all counting on somebody to care enough to act," Boykin-Towns said.

Precious Mckesson, a community warrior recipient and executive director of the Nebraska Democratic Party, says change is closer to you than you think.

"If you want to see change, it does not start at the federal office. It starts locally here, and we have some great people running," Mckesson said.

Preston Love Jr. received the President's Award for more than 40 years of civil rights activism. He says collaboration remains key to moving forward.

"What I want to do, since I'm not retiring, is collaborate with others doing good things," Love said.

Other recipients included Anthony Weathers, a retired master sergeant with 24 years of service in the U.S. Air Force, who was honored with the Civic Impact Award.

At just 26, Jaden Perkins received the Young Professional Award. Since the age of 14, Perkins has worked to ensure that youth, working families, and historically excluded communities have a voice in civic and political decision-making.

Dr. Dele Davie, a renowned academic leader, researcher, professor, and pediatrician, received the Charitable Giver Award. Since 2006, Davie has been recognized annually as a member of Best Doctors in America.

Despite the progress, leaders say there is still work to be done.

“There are injustices to confront and opportunities to create. I intend to keep paying my rent. Thank you,” Gooch-Grayson said.

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