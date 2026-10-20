'Happiness and grateful': Southwest Iowa Special Olympics bowlers roll toward state, build lasting friendships

Southwest Iowa Special Olympics bowlers are vying to represent their communities at state. While winning is fun, the young athletes here say the best part is making friends.

Council Bluffs neighbor Grace Downing is one of 250 athletes participating in the Southwest Iowa Special Olympics bowling tournament. Organizers said she was bowling her personal best and, after being asked how that felt, she replied, "Happy."

Her mom, Beth Downing, says the social benefits of the Special Olympics are big.

"So, she's really competitive. This is an opportunity for her to get out, hang out with her friends, 'cause she doesn't always like to leave the house," she said.

Emily Morris is the Special Olympics competitions coordinator for southern Iowa; a territory stretching from Burlington to the Omaha-Council Bluffs area. She says an additional 200 students recently competed in a separate tournament for just the Council Bluffs public schools bowling team, making a total of 450 bowlers from the area.

"Bowling is our probably most loved sport. It's a sport everybody can be involved in all skill levels," she said.

The tournament benefits parents, too.

"We have similar stories — might not be exactly the same — but they're similar," Beth Downing said.

Jennifer Leverett is the caregiver for a young man named Tyler and helped start the Southwest Iowa Challengers bowling team when he graduated from high school.

"He has a group of people. He has his buddies. He cheers, he has a good time, he needs assistance — we get him help. He likes it," Leverett said.

"I love to bowl! I like it," said Hunter Ruby, from Treynor. "I've learned from bowling is to focus and not get distracted by girls. Because the last time I did."

Ella Haitz, a twenty-year-old from Council Bluffs, won first place in her category and will compete at the state level. She smiled broadly after rolling a strike. An experienced bowler, she says last year at state she got a turkey — three strikes in a row.

Ruby summed up how nearly everyone described their feelings: "Happiness and grateful."

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