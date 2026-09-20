THE WEEK AHEAD: Feeling like Fall with cool air and late-week rain in Omaha

3 Things to Know



Light rain continues into Monday

Fall begins with temps in the 60s

Trending wetter for late week

Forecast

We are cloudy, drizzly, and cool across the Omaha area as highs sit in the mid-60s. Tonight, we don't drop much in temperatures as clouds keep us in the low 60s.

Rain showers continue into Monday, mainly north of Omaha, but with drizzle elsewhere. Highs will be in the low 60s.

We dry out Tuesday, the first day of Fall, with highs in the low 60s. By Tuesday night, Omaha drops to near 50, while our rural communities see our first taste of the 40s this season.

Wednesday through the weekend begins a subtle warmup as highs creep back into the upper 60s and some 70s.

Thursday and Friday are trending wetter with a couple waves of rain both days. No storms or severe weather is expected. Rainfall amounts will be less than 1" for most of us, but a few neighborhoods may see up to 2".

Rain showers may continue into the weekend as temperatures hit the 70s once more.

SUNDAY NIGHT

Cloudy

Rain North

Low: 59

Wind: N 5-10

MONDAY

Cloudy

Scattered Rain

High: 62

Wind: NE 5-15

TUESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Dry & Cool

High: 62

Wind: NE 5-15

WEDNESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Cool

High: 66

Wind: NE 5-15

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