Tracking Friday evening storms for Omaha

3 Things to Know



Strong storms possible Friday evening

Wet and cool this weekend

'Fall-like' feel with temps in the 60s next week

Forecast

Heading into Friday evening, a few thunderstorms will begin develop along a cold front across eastern Nebraska after 6-7 PM. These storms will reach Tekamah, Fremont, David City and York first. Then, the rain will move into Lincoln and Omaha around 8 or 9 PM, and southwest west Iowa after 9-10 PM.

A few stronger storms capable of 50-60 MPH wind may be possible, but the overall chance at widespread severe weather is lower for this evening through 10 PM. Scattered light rain will continue overnight and into early Saturday morning.

We'll keep the rain at a probable chance over this weekend, so have a backup plan for any outdoor events. Saturday may start wet early in the morning, but we see dry time later in the morning and afternoon before more storms arrive south of I-80 by the evening. In Lincoln, some showers may be around for the 6:15 PM kickoff, but the rest of the game looks drier.

Sunday looks cool and wet, in the 50s to 60s for most of the day.

In total, we could get up to 1" of additional rain across the region through Sunday night. Some of our highest amounts will be across southwest Iowa and southeast Nebraska, where amounts could reach 2" of rain.

Next week should start to see a 'drying-out' pattern return to the region after Monday, with daytime temps only in the 60s, and nights in the low to mid 50s!

FRIDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Spotty Rain

Low: 70

Wind: N 5-10

SATURDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Scattered Rain

High: 76

Wind: N 5-10

SUNDAY

Cloudy

Scattered Rain

High: 67

Wind: NE 5-15

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