Warm and dry for this week, cooler and shower chances next!

3 Things to Know



Warmer than average weather this week

Windy Friday, Saturday with elevated wildfire risk

Rain chances late this weekend, next week

Forecast:

Warmer than average weather continues all week. Temps are running nearly 10-15 degrees above normal for mid-October right now in the upper 70s from Wednesday through Saturday. The normal high is around 65 degrees. There is also no chance at another frost or freeze until closer to Halloween.

We're heading into the next couple of days with a lot of sunshine, and a lot of that lingering warmth! Temps will seem to plateau around the upper 70s, and even the lower 80s over the next couple of days into Saturday.

Expect windy conditions on Friday and Saturday. Wind gust out from the south could approach 35-40 MPH. The humidity will be very low, so there is an elevated risk for wildfires this weekend.

We have a chance at rain later in the day Sunday and Monday of next week as cooler air returns, pushing temps back closer to normal, in the 50s for next week. We can also expect some of those overnight lows to dip back down into the 40s.

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warm

High: 77

Wind: S 5-10

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Mild

Low: 52

Wind: S 5-15

THURSDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warm

High: 79

Wind: SE 10-15

Share your weather pictures with KMTV: