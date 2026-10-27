Warmer and windy Wednesday, more spotty rain in the evening

3 THINGS TO KNOW:



Warm and breezy Wednesday

Spotty storms Wednesday evening

A few rounds of rain Friday, Saturday (Halloween)

FORECAST

The wind will pick up a bit on Wednesday, out from the south at 15-25 MPH, gusting to 35 MPH. Any morning clouds and drizzle will clear up pretty quickly and some midday sunshine will help temps jump in the mid to upper 70s.

A cold front will move through Omaha late in the afternoon, kicking off a few spotty showers and thunderstorms for Wednesday evening. A lot of this rain will mostly stay across western Iowa. clearing out around midnight.

Thursday will be the dry day out of the week with highs in the 60s, followed by more rain moving in early in the day Friday. This rain will continue off and on into Friday night and Saturday. This rain will continue into Saturday's PM hours, but there may be some drier weather by the evening. For now, assume there will be scattered rain showers on Saturday for Halloween evening. Temps will be in the upper 50s for trick-or-treating!

Daylight Saving Time ENDS Saturday night. Set your clocks back ONE hour. Sun set times will be before 5:30 PM until late January.

We should get a break from the rain on Sunday, but there is another storm system expected to move in early next week (Monday - Wednesday) that could bring more rain and cooler weather, in the 50s, for the first days of November. There may be a few night in the 30s later next week if cold enough air can arrive.

TUESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Spotty Rain

Low: 58

Wind: SE 10-20

WEDNESDAY

Partly Sunny

Breezy

Spotty PM Storms

High: 77

Wind: S 15-35

THURSDAY

Partly Sunny

Cooler

High: 69

Wind: NE 5-15

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