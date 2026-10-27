'There's nothing like little children': Childcare center to open inside Walnut senior living community

WALNUT, Iowa (KMTV) — Parents in Walnut sometimes drive an hour out of their way just to take their kids to daycare because Iowa is short thousands of childcare spots. A new project may change that.

In just a few months, a new childcare center will open inside the Peace Haven senior living community.

The need is significant. A report from the Buffett Early Childhood Institute indicates that in Mills, Pottawattamie and Harrison counties alone, there is a need for more than 1,200 more childcare spaces.

Haven Baker is the executive director of the childcare center — coincidentally named Play Haven. She says using an existing building saved about $500,000. With help from the Charles E. Lakin Foundation, among others, they've raised the $1.2 million needed for construction.

"Before this was a job opportunity for me, I had been looking at going back to work, and it became really difficult because even just in-homes around here, have long wait lists or just no availability," Baker said.

I effects the vitality of small towns.

"Younger families, I mean, if you can't find childcare around here, it kind of forces them out of the smaller communities, which is hard because you obviously want to see your small community grow," said Baker.

For residents at Peace Haven, the new center is welcome news.

"There's nothing like little children," said Pearl Madson.

The 99-year-old raised her family on the same farm where she grew up. She is now a great-grandmother with an apartment at Peace Haven.

When asked about her reaction to learning a daycare center would be built in one wing of Peace Haven, Madson was delighted.

"Well, I was very happy to know that it would happen in my lifetime," she said.

She sees another benefit to the intergenerational space.

"So many of the grandparents and the children are not in the same area so maybe we can help with some of that," Madson said.

Baker agrees.

"I think that would bring a lot of older folks joy, especially if they haven't done that in quite a while," Baker said.

Play Haven is expected to open early next year.

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