'Well worth it': Sarpy County road construction brings disruption near Papillion dog park

PAPILLION, Neb. (KMTV) — On the edge of Papillion, a private dog park sits amid data centers, road construction and other major development projects reshaping the area.

For years, Bark Park Omaha owner TJ Heinert has watched Sarpy County’s effort to pave roads and expand infrastructure take shape around his business.

“We know that it’s going to benefit us in the long term, and we’re excited about it,” Heinert said. “So, a little disruption to get a paved road out here and be able to help with that is well worth it.”

Schram Road closed Tuesday between 156th and 168th streets. The closure marks the next major step in Sarpy County’s larger 156th Street and Capehart Road development project.

“We develop out an area of roads, and then the builders follow,” Sarpy County District 5 Commissioner Jim Warren said.

Despite the construction and nearby development, Heinert said there is still plenty of room for dogs to run. He opened Bark Park Omaha to give area dog owners a private option for exercising their pets.

“We had dogs, and we love getting them exercise,” Heinert said. “We knew that in Omaha there wasn’t a private option.”

Heinert is also working to make the construction detour as simple as possible for customers. A sign placed in front of a road-closure barricade directs drivers to continue toward the park.

“I’ve had somebody last week call me and say, ‘I’m at this sign. Am I supposed to keep going?’” Heinert said with a laugh.

Heinert recently expanded Bark Park Omaha to Elkhorn and said he is excited to see Sarpy County continue growing.

Sarpy County officials said the current Schram Road construction is expected to continue through fall 2027.

For more information about the larger project visit https://www.connectsarpy.com/1056/156th-Street-Capehart-Road-Area.

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