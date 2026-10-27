November named Ra'Miyah Worthington and Child Safety Month after toddler died in hot daycare van

OMAHA, Neb. — November will now be a month of remembrance honoring the life and legacy of Ra'Miyah Worthington.

Three years after the 1-year-old died after being left inside a daycare van, her name will live on through Ra'Miyah Worthington and Child Safety Month — a tribute to her life and a reminder of the importance of protecting children.

Councilwoman LaVonya Goodwin introduced the measure, emphasizing the importance of safety procedures when transporting children.

"Caregivers and transportation providers must strictly enforce loading, unloading, headcount and vehicle check protocols to prevent vehicular heat stroke and fatal abandonment," Goodwin said.

Three years later, Ra'Miyah's parents say the loss of their little girl is something they carry with them every day. They find comfort in believing she's watching over them, and they want her to know that she will always be loved and never forgotten.

The family says the support of their community, especially Sherman Wells, has helped them navigate the pain of losing their daughter.

"It's been a lot for us. It still continues to be a lot. You know, little things could be triggering, you know, due to the situation, you know, just on a normal day, taking kids to school, you know, seeing daycare events, things like that, you know? Sometimes I still get upset," Reeyon Worthington said.

The proclamation in Ra'Miyah's name is intended to do more than honor her memory. The driver of the daycare van, Ryan Williams, was sentenced to four years of probation.

For Ra'Miyah's family, no proclamation or punishment can bring their little girl back. But they hope that by sharing their story, they can help prevent another family from experiencing the same heartbreak.

"We're hoping that our situation helps others to really pay attention to the children and take their jobs more seriously. I'm just hoping that this was a big, you know, eye opener for parents, parents, teachers, you know, any type of caregiving," Worthington said.

A little girl gone far too soon, but a legacy her family hopes will save lives and ensure no child is ever forgotten in the care of others.



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