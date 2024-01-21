January 18, 2024 | Snowfall Totals

Another January day, another round of accumulating snow. After the back-to-back major snowstorms both on Monday-Tuesday andFriday, many residents across Nebraska and Iowa are certainly sick of the snow. However, Mother Nature sometimes does not care what we wish for and brought another round of accumulating snow this past Thursday. This snow was the first ever 'snow squall warning' issued by the National Weather Service, for more information on what that is you can click here.

These are the snowfall totals from last Thursday, if you do not see your neighborhood listed in these totals, send your reports to the KMTV Weather Team via email (news@3newsnow.com) or social media, whether it is the station's Facebook or X pages or the Facebook pages of the weather team (Mark Stitz, Tim Schmidt, and Joseph Meyer).

KMTV Selected snowfall totals across eastern Nebraska, western Iowa, and northwest Missouri from January 18.

A few additional totals from the Omaha Metro:

Eppley Airfield - 2.3"

Downtown - 3"

Dundee - 2.5"

Aksarben - 2.5"

Boys Town - 2.9"

Millard - 2"

Valley - 3.7"

Gretna - 2.3"

La Vista - 2.2"

Papillion - 2.5"

A few additional totals from Eastern Nebraska:

Thurston (Thurston Co) - 4"

Bancroft (Cuming Co) - 4"

Platte Center (Platte Co) - 1.8"

Herman (Washington Co) - 3"

Fort Calhoun (Washington Co) - 2.2"

Garland (Seward Co) - 1"

Ashland (Saunders Co) - 3.5"

Eagle (Cass Co) - 3"

Daykin (Jefferson Co) - 1.5"

Sterling (Johnson Co) - 1.5"

Shubert (Richardson Co) - 0.5"

A few additional totals from Western Iowa:

Mapleton (Monona Co) - 3"

Logan (Harrison Co) - 3"

Persia (Harrison Co) - 3"

Gray (Audubon Co) - 4"

Audubon (Audubon Co) - 3"

Underwood (Pott Co) - 2.4"

Oakland (Pott Co) - 1.4"

So far this January, Omaha Eppley Airfield has received over 13" of snowfall. Between January 1 and January 20, it was the 9th snowiest period on record for Omaha, records go back to 1871. However, if we were to get no more snow for the rest of the month, this would be the 19th snowiest January on record.