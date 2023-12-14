December 15, 2021 | Tornadoes, Wind, Dust, Smoke, Warmth, and Snow Oh My...

It's a common saying that the Midwest can see some of the most varied weather quickly, and December 15, 2021, put that moniker to the test. Just 5 days after a historic tornado outbreak swept through areas southeast of Omaha, an even more unusual event had Omaha right in its sights.

It's an easier question to answer what weather Nebraska or Iowa didn't see on that day. The variety of weather seen in just eastern NE and western IA alone includes: record-obliterating high temperatures, ferocious winds both inside and outside thunderstorms, dozens of tornadoes, dust and smoke from Kansas blanketing cars, and even snow in northeast NE. In this installment of This Week in Weather History, we look back at that wild day and all the variety of weather it brought to Nebraska and Iowa.

DECEMBER 15, 2021, IN CONTEXT

December 15, 2021, was a highly anomalous event with several historic things occurring. As such, a baseline as what Nebraska and Iowa have seen in December is necessary.

KMTV Some statistics for December 15, 2021, nationwide and in Omaha.

As is to be expected, tornadoes in Nebraska and Iowa for December are rare, very rare. Since the 19th century, Nebraska has only seen 5 tornadoes during the month. In 1975, an F-2 tornado struck Pawnee County and another near Hebron. More recently, three tornadoes touched down in the vicinity of Kearney on Christmas Day 2016. In Iowa, 6 tornadoes have occurred during the month. The majority of those tornadoes came from December 23, 2015, in eastern Iowa.

KMTV Tornadoes that have occurred in Nebraska and Iowa before 2021.

Outside of tornadoes, severe thunderstorms in December are rare in Nebraska and Iowa. The only other event that brought severe weather to Nebraska in recent years was Christmas Day 2016 when a line of storms produced damaging winds and 3 tornadoes in south-central Nebraska. Across the nation, there has never been a derecho in December. A derecho is a fancy term for a long-lived damaging wind storm, and specific criteria need to be met before classification as a derecho such as being a consistent swath of winds over 250 miles long. The most famous derecho was the one that impacted Iowa on August 10, 2020.

NWS Chicago An example of what a derecho typically looks like on the radar, this one being from the August 10, 2020, derecho that decimated parts of Iowa. Until 2021, no derecho has been recorded anywhere in the United States in December.

In terms of record warmth, hitting the 70s in December is about as rare as seeing tornadoes. Since 1871, Omaha has only hit the 70s three times before 2021: December 10, 1890 (71 degrees); December 13, 1921 (70 degrees); and December 6, 1939 (72 degrees). Des Moines has never hit the 70s in December before 2021, as it didn't have a lot of locations.

While it often is windy in Nebraska and Iowa during the winter, it's rare to see a wind event with non-thunderstorm winds over 60 mph. The only comparable event was November 10, 1998, where wind gusts frequently gusted into the 50-60mph range across Nebraska and Iowa.

THE SET-UP

5 days before December 15, on December 10 a violent tornado outbreak with 71 tornadoes impacted areas southeast of Omaha. Strong to violent tornadoes struck Arkansas, Missouri, Tennessee, Kentucky, and Illinois, among others. The outbreak is most famous for the supercell which produced two EF-4 tornadoes during its lifespan. The first EF-4 impacted northeast Arkansas, the Missouri Bootheel, and northwest Tennessee. The second, and more famous EF-4, plowed through western Kentucky. In particular, the town of Mayfield was heavily damaged with much of the business district destroyed. Other strong tornadoes impacted the St. Louis, Bowling Green KY, and Nashville metro areas. It was the deadliest December outbreak on record, with 89 confirmed deaths, most of them being from the Mayfield KY tornado.

KMTV The tornadoes which occurred on December 10, just five days before the December 15 weather event.

As the nation mourned the tragedy of December 10, forecasters were looking ahead to the middle of the coming week, when another storm system was progged to traverse the country. This time, the storm system would be further north, meaning any severe weather threat was not over the same areas that were devastated on December 10.

This storm system caught meteorologists' eyes in Nebraska and Iowa nearly a week out for one thing at first, record warmth. Computer model data was suggesting temperatures by Wednesday, December 15 would be in the 60s and even the 70s, unprecedented warmth for the region. The record high in Omaha on December 15 was 61, that record was almost guaranteed to be beaten, but the all-time December record high of 72 was in jeopardy too.

KMTV KMTV's 7-day forecast from the week before, December 8. Already, the high temperature for Wednesday (December 15) was forecasted to be 67, 6 degrees above the record high temperature for the day.

The reason for the warmth was the extreme dynamics that the storm system would bring. The winds inside this area of low-pressure were exceeding the climatological maximum, a fancy way of saying it's never been seen before since data was compiled in the 1950s. A typical wind field for a December low-pressure system is winds at 5,000 feet roughly blowing around 40mph; while winds at 18,000 can be as high as 70mph. The system on December 15 was looking to double that, with winds around 5,000 feet in the 80mph range while winds at 18,000 feet were being forecasted to climb as high as 140mph.

KMTV A loop of the storm system with radar overlaid onto it from December 15, 2021.

With such extreme winds above the ground, it was probable some of that would be brought down to the surface, meaning wind gusts over 60mph were very possible. For context, for a thunderstorm to be considered severe, wind gusts have to be 58 mph or greater. With winds that extreme a variety of hazards is expected: 1.) tree/powerline damage, leading to power outages; 2.) very high fire danger, as any grass fire that starts would burn out of control within minutes; 3.) High-profile vehicles could be blown over, leading to traffic issues. In fact, for the first time, Omaha Public Schools canceled classes not for snow, but for extreme winds as school bus safety was a concern.

KMTV A model run from the Tuesday before showing the incredible winds forecasted to blow through eastern Nebraska and western Iowa. Thankfully, the wind wound up not being this high in Nebraska but exceeded expectations over Kansas where winds upwards of 90-100 mph were reported.

The final piece of the puzzle was not considered until a few days before the event, and that was the severe weather threat. The main reason why severe weather/tornadoes are uncommon this far north in December is due to the lack of moisture/instability (storm fuel). If there is no instability, thunderstorms cannot form and become severe. This was the main sticking point for severe weather on December 15, how much moisture would there be to sustain a severe weather threat?

It was for this reason that the severe risks were cautious. On December 13, the Storm Prediction Center issued a level 1/5 severe risk for parts of northern Iowa. The next day, that risk was upgraded to a level 2/5. On the morning of December 15, the threat was significantly upgraded to a level 4/5 severe weather risk. To put this in context, level 4/5 severe weather risks in Nebraska and Iowa are rare even in spring. The last time eastern NE/western IA was in a level 4/5 risk was June 16, 2017, the day an EF-2 tornado moved through Bellevue and the metro experienced over 100mph winds. Before 2021, eastern NE/western IA was never a risk for severe weather during December!

KMTV Storm Prediction Center (SPC) Outlook for December 15, the moderate risk (4/5) would later be expanded slightly westward into Omaha

All of this meant the system was going to be bad, and once December 15 rolled around it certainly lived up to the expectations of what the day would bring.

THE WARMTH

Nebraska and Iowa awoke to temperatures already in the upper 50s, which was nearly 20 degrees above the average high temperature for December. Those temperatures would climb into the low 70s for almost everyone. Omaha hit a high of 74, the 4th time since 1871 Omaha hit 70 degrees in December, as well as beating the record high for December.

KMTV High temperatures across eastern Nebraska and western Iowa. Many spots broke their all-time high temperature records for the month of December.

THE NON-THUNDERSTORM WIND

All day, the winds howled across eastern NE and western IA. Wind gusts ahead of the line of thunderstorms were already gusting to 45-55 mph, snapping a few power lines near Red Oak, Iowa. As the storms cleared the viewing area by 6 pm, winds behind the storms gusted over 60mph at times. The peak wind gust in Omaha was 70 mph a few hours after the storms came through.

KMTV The maximum non-thunderstorm wind gusts across Eastern Nebraska and Western Iowa. Many of these wind gusts came through hours after the line of storms blew on by.

THUNDERSTORM WIND

By 1 pm, a line of storms developed in northwestern Kansas. This line of thunderstorms raced through the Midwest at 60-70 mph, ending in Wisconsin by midnight. The storms brought widespread damaging winds to Kansas, Nebraska, Iowa, Missouri, Minnesota, Illinois, and Wisconsin.

KMTV All of the wind reports from the Midwest were caused by the derecho. There were around 550 reports of severe wind from Kansas to Wisconsin. 64 of these reports were wind gusts over hurricane-force (74 mph), which is the second highest amount of reported 74+ mph wind gusts, the highest being from the May 12, 2022, windstorm that swept over northeast Nebraska into eastern South Dakota. Although 3rd in total reports, the Iowa derecho of August 2020 exceeds the damage total of these prior mentioned events.

Wind gusts over 80mph were common, with the highest wind gust being a 93 mph wind gust reported in Lincoln.

KMTV Maximum wind gusts that were experienced across eastern Nebraska and western Iowa, with wind gusts in the 70-80 mph range were common sights.

KMTV A closer look at the storm reports for the KMTV viewing area, nearly every county was affected in some way by the wind or tornadoes.

THE TORNADOES

The line of thunderstorms was incredibly prolific in producing tornadoes. In the KMTV viewing area alone, 32 tornadoes were confirmed. This is the highest amount of tornadoes seen in one day in our area. The second highest is 18 tornadoes from the tornado outbreak earlier this year. Below is a summary of all 32 tornadoes to impact the viewing area.

KMTV All 32 tornadoes were confirmed in the KMTV viewing area, the most of any day. Each number corresponds to its description below.

———

KMTV The tornadoes of Polk County, Nebraska on December 15, 2021.

1. West Polk (Polk County) EF-1: Snapped power poles and overturned irrigation pivots in southwest Polk County.

NWS Hastings Damage to a barn west of Polk in Polk County

2. East Polk (Polk County) EF-1: Snapped power poles and overturned irrigation pivots between Polk and Stromsburg, a couple of homes had some roof damage.

KMTV Damage to a playset and trampoline east of Polk in Polk County.

———

KMTV The tornadoes of Platte County, Nebraska on December 15, 2021.

3. Platte Center (Platte County) EF-1: Destroyed a building on the southeast side of town, other homes in Platte Center experienced minor damage.

KMTV A destroyed shed in Platte Center from an EF-1 tornado on December 15, 2021.

4. Columbus (Platte County) EF-2: Started in the town center, destroying a roof off a ranch home. It continued through the north side of town damaging homes before lifting. This incredible video was captured which shows the small and very fast nature of the tornado.

NWS Omaha/Valley Garage suffered significant damage in Columbus

———

KMTV The tornadoes of Cuming/Colfax/Thurston Counties, Nebraska on December 15, 2021.

5. Howells (Colfax County) EF-1: Moved south to north through the east side of Howells, damaging a home and snapping trees. It lifted just north of town.

NWS Omaha/Valley Roof damage to a home in Howells in northern Colfax County from an EF-1 tornado.

6. SW Cuming County EF-2: Touched down NE of Howells, a barn was tossed over 100 yards away and other barns were destroyed.

NWS Omaha/Valley EF-2 damage to a building on a farmstead in southwest Cuming County

7. 3 W of West Point (Cuming County) EF-1: Snapped power poles and caused damage to a shed.

KMTV Snapped trees and overturned irrigation pivots from an EF-1 tornado in southern Cuming County.

8. 5 W of West Point (Cuming County) EF-1: A brief tornado snapped a few power poles and trees in southern Cuming County, this tornado was just west of the previous tornado.

9. S of Beemer (Cuming County) EF-1: A brief tornado caused minor roof damage to a home and destroyed a shed in central Cuming County. The owners of the home saw the tornado and took shelter.

NWS Omaha/Valley Significant tree damage on a property in Cuming County, debris from a shed was thrown into another tree.

10. E of Beemer (Cuming County) EF-2: The widest tornado of the outbreak at 200 yards. Several well-built structures were destroyed.

NWS Omaha/Valley A barn was destroyed east of Beemer in Cuming County from an EF-2 tornado

11. Bancroft (Cuming/Thurston Counties) EF-1: A windmill was destroyed as were several sheds, and one home lost shingles. Most of the damage was done in Cuming County.

NWS Omaha/Valley Destroyed windmill west of Bancroft in Cuming County from an EF-1 tornado

———

KMTV Track of the Pleasant Dale tornado through Saline, Seward, and Lancaster Counties on December 15, 2021.

12. Pleasant Dale (Saline/Seward/Lancaster Counties) EF-2: a 22-mile-long path through three counties. One barn was pushed off its foundation in Lancaster County. Many more barns and homes were damaged from the west of Crete to the south of Malcolm. Nearby, the Lincoln Airport just a few miles to the east registered a 93 mph wind gust.

NWS Omaha/Valley Barn heavily damaged in western Lancaster County from an EF-2 tornado

———

KMTV The tornadoes of Saunders County, Nebraska on December 15, 2021.

13. Yutan (Saunders County) EF-1: Moved through eastern Saunders County, prompting the National Weather Service Office in Valley to briefly take shelter. Barns and power poles were destroyed, closing Hwy 92 for several days.

NWS Omaha/Valley A destroyed barn southwest of Yutan in eastern Saunders County from an EF-1 tornado.

14. Ithaca (Saunders County) EF-1: Brief tornado to the west of the Yutan tornado. A cattle feeder was lifted and thrown 250 feet.

NWS Omaha/Valley A cattle feeder was thrown 250 feet away into a grain bin from an EF-1 tornado northwest of Ithaca in Saunders County.

———

KMTV The tornadoes of Pawnee County, Nebraska on December 15, 2021.

15. 6 SW of Pawnee City (Pawnee County) EF-1: An outbuilding was destroyed by a very brief tornado.

16. Du Bois (Pawnee County) EF-1: Half of a large outbuilding was destroyed west of Du Bois.

17. 3 E of Pawnee City (Pawnee County) EF-1: The brief tornado removed a wrap-around porch from a home.

NWS Omaha/Valley A broken power pole east of Pawnee City from an EF-1 tornado.

———

KMTV The tornadoes of Cass and Otoe Counties, Nebraska, and Mills County, Iowa on December 15, 2021.

18. Avoca (Cass County) EF-2: Farm equipment was destroyed, and sheds damaged west of Avoca in southern Cass County.

NWS Omaha/Valley Damage to a shed from an EF-2 tornado southwest of Avoca near the Cass/Otoe County line.

19. NE Otoe County EF-1: Very brief EF-1 snapped power poles and caused swirls in a nearby field.

20. SW of Beaver Lake (Cass County) EF-2: A roof was removed from a house, while another house was moved from its foundation.

NWS Omaha/Valley Damage to a sill in eastern Cass County, southwest of Beaver Lake, from an EF-2 tornado.

21. Beaver Lake (Cass County) EF-2: Several homes on the north side of Beaver Lake were damaged.

NWS Omaha/Valley Many homes were damaged on the north shore of Beaver Lake from an EF-2 tornado

22. SW Mills County EF-1: Several outbuildings were destroyed near US-34 west of Malvern.

NWS Omaha/Valley A garage was destroyed west of Malvern in Mills County, Iowa by an EF-1 tornado.

23. NE Mills County EF-1: A roof of a metal building was torn off, and several trucks were flipped on a farmstead.

NWS Omaha/Valley Drone photo of a destroyed shed south of Henderson in Mills County, Iowa by an EF-1 tornado.

———

KMTV The tornadoes of Pottawattamie County, Iowa on December 15, 2021.

24. Council Bluffs (Pott. County) EF-0: A brief tornado was witnessed near the banks of the Missouri River in the floodplain south of Council Bluffs. No damage was noted.

25. Weston (Pott. County) EF-2: Touched down just off I-80 before moving into the Sherwood Country Estates neighborhood where a few homes suffered damage.

NWS Omaha/Valley EF-2 damage to a home near Weston in Pottawattamie County.

26. Neola (Pott. County) EF-2: Touched down east of Underwood before moving north into Neola. One home on the far east side of town had its roof removed and walls caved in.

NWS Omaha/Valley Many buildings were damaged in Neola, IA from an EF-2 tornado

27. Macedonia (Pott. County) EF-1: Touched down east of Macedonia. Some trees and homes were damaged along the track.

NWS Omaha/Valley A shed was destroyed by an EF-1 tornado east of Macedonia in Pottawattamie County, Iowa.

———

KMTV The tornadoes of Cass/Audubon Counties, Iowa on December 15, 2021.

28. Atlantic (Cass/Audubon Counties) EF-2: Long-track tornado moved just west of Atlantic, destroying several outbuildings near I-80 as it crossed.

NWS Omaha/Valley An outbuilding was destroyed near I-80 north of Atlantic from an EF-2 tornado.

29. Exira (Cass/Audubon Counties) EF-2: Paralleled the Atlantic tornado a few miles to its east, some structures were destroyed east of Exira.

NWS Des Moines A garage was destroyed east of Exira in Audubon County, Iowa by an EF-1 tornado.

———

KMTV The tornadoes of Crawford/Carroll Counties, Iowa on December 15, 2021.

30. SW of Denison (Crawford County) EF-U: The "U" stands for unknown, as the tornado was confirmed using radar data, but no damage was seen at the location.

31. Breda (Carroll/Sac Counties) EF-2: A Tornado touched down in far northern Carroll County before moving out, and several buildings suffered significant damage.

NWS Des Moines A destroyed garage in Sac County, Iowa. The tornado began west of Breda in Carroll County.

32. Glidden (Carroll County) EF-1: The final tornado passed between Carroll and Glidden snapping power poles and damaging several buildings.

———

Across Nebraska, there were 28 tornadoes on December 15. This is the 2nd highest tornado count in a single day, behind May 22, 2004 (the Hallam Tornado Day) which had 34 tornadoes. In Iowa, it was more impressive, with 63 tornadoes confirmed, which doubles the previous highest tornado count (August 31, 2014, with 35 tornadoes).

KMTV In Greene County, Iowa, just east of Carroll, no less than 8 EF-2 tornadoes crossed the county.

Across the Midwest, 120 tornadoes were confirmed, the 5th highest tornado count for any day in US history.

KMTV All 120 tornadoes that touched down from Nebraska into Wisconsin. In all, December 15, 2021, was the 5th highest tornado count for a single 24-hour span.

DUST, SMOKE, AND SNOW

Behind the storm system, all sorts of problems were being caused in Colorado and Kansas. Starting in eastern Colorado winds up to 100 mph began to kick up dust from the dry ground and carried it into Kansas. The result was a massive dust storm which saw dust being transported as far east as Chicago.

NWS Hastings A satellite view of the dust (yellow) storm which began in eastern Colorado and swept through Kansas into Nebraska.

Those of us in Omaha woke up the next morning to our cars covered in dust from this dust storm. The dust storm reduced visibility across Colorado and Kansas, including causing an 8-vehicle pileup in western Kansas.

The extremely dry air in Kansas also sparked a series of devastating wildfires, including the large "Four-County Fire" which raged near I-70 in central Kansas. In the course of this single fire, 163,000 acres were burned.

NWS Wichita KS A satellite loop highlighting the fires that broke out across Kansas on December 15. Each black dot represents a different fire, with the larger black dot in the center of the screen being the location of the "Four-County Fire"

In central Nebraska, temperatures dropped from the 60s into the 30s in a matter of hours, setting the stage for snow to fall. Although the snow was relatively light, less than 1" fell in many locations, it caused near-whiteout conditions across parts of Nebraska. In Norfolk, earlier in the afternoon residents were under a Tornado Warning, and then by the evening, the snow started to fall.

AFTERMATH

By Thursday, December 16, the storm system had pulled away. In its wake, there was damage from Colorado to Wisconsin, with Nebraska and Iowa hardest hit. Now, 2 years later, many locations have recovered. The entire system took 7 lives, 5 due to severe storms, and 2 in wildfires in Kansas. The cost was high, becoming the final billion-dollar disaster in the US for the year 2021. When taken with the December 10 tornadoes, it was one of the most active weeks of severe weather in US history and an event that no one will soon forget.