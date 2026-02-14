1,200 take icy plunge for Special Olympics Nebraska at Lake Zorinsky

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) – 1,200 people braved the icy waters of Lake Zorinsky on Saturday for the annual Polar Plunge, raising money for Special Olympics Nebraska.



More than 1,200 people braved the icy waters of Lake Zorinsky on Saturday for the annual Polar Plunge, raising money for Special Olympics Nebraska despite unseasonably warm February weather.

The Omaha event is the largest of six plunges held across the state, with organizers hoping to raise more than $350,000. The statewide goal is to collect half a million dollars through all six events.

"I love it because the support is really great, the money really helps us out," said Rachel Mulligan, a Special Olympics participant who was taking her ninth plunge.

Mulligan said seeing the community turnout makes the event special for athletes like her.

"It makes me feel really great, this is a big support and turnout," Mulligan said.

Many participants said they return year after year to support family members and friends with special needs.

"My kid has special needs, I do it for him and all the kids who have special needs," participant Thomas Nicholson said.

The funds raised will support Special Olympics Nebraska's sports programs, health education initiatives and leadership development opportunities for athletes across the state.

