As Millard families grapple with increasing back-to-school costs, one local organization is stepping up

MILLARD, NE. — Back-to-school shopping is underway, and parents in west Omaha are feeling the financial pressure.

Benjamin Sharff, a Millard resident, said the cost of basic supplies has climbed noticeably.

"The binders, which I know used to cost two or three dollars now (cost) over five or six dollars per binder," Sharff said.

Sharff said rising costs have forced his family to make difficult decisions.

"You got to make decisions about other things like clothing for kids when they are going back to school because everything is more expensive so we just have to tighten our belts a little bit," Sharff said.

According to the National Retail Federation, shoppers can expect to spend around $863 this back-to-school season.

Sharff said the financial strain extends beyond school supplies.

"Going out to eat, going out to the movies, going out and doing things is also more expensive. So, when you have limited resources you think first about what you need to have," Sharff said.

Nearby in Millard, Bob Pettigrew and Lord of Hosts Church are gearing up for a back-to-school backpack drive to help ease the burden for families.

"We have got a thousand backpacks, everything is all set up," Pettigrew said. "We've got staff that is going to come and help out (with) the volunteers."

Among those volunteers is Knox Brewer, who helped pack backpacks for families in Millard and across west Omaha.

"I helped one of my mom's friends, and it went well," Brewer said. "It made me feel good, (like) I was helping."

Pettigrew said he hopes the event makes a meaningful difference for local families.

"The cost of going back to school is pretty high. These backpacks I think are going to make a huge dent in what those parents and families are going to have to spend, especially if you have multiple kids," Pettigrew said.

The backpack drive is Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon at Lord of Hosts Church. Supplies and attendance are free.