City 'in discussions' with owner of vacant southwest Omaha hotel for the demolition

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — We have confirmed that there are conversations happening between the city and the building's owner to demolish this abandoned hotel.

A temporary injunction hearing scheduled for February 12 was moved to March 9.

This follows a lawsuit filed by the property owner in December after the city approved the use of keno funds for the demolition in November 2025.

For years we have been talking to neighbors who are tired of looking at this rundown building waiting to see it demolished.

"Looking out of my patio I got to see it everyday. So, I don't want to see the graffiti no more, I don't uh ... I just don't like it. It's horrible, I pay too much money to be looking out the window," said Eddie Mayberry, a neighbor of the hotel for the last two years.

Tuesday, a hopeful development for neighbors, City Attorney Matt Kuhse confirming they are in discussions with the property owner, Newport Blue Impact, for the demolition.

Something Mayberry hopes actually comes though.

"I hope so, you know because, they keep saying that it's going to get torn down. I have been here two years," Mayberry said.

Kuhse shared the following statement:

"The City of Omaha is very pleased with this development. This site has been problematic for many years and a settlement for its demolition is in the City's best interest. Mayor Ewing and Councilman Rowe have advocated for demolishing this hotel due to many concerns and this settlement discussion is a move in the right direction. Once this agreement is finalized and the structure is taken down, the City hopes this land can be put to a productive use."

Kuhse did not have a timeline for when an agreement could be reached.

Reporter Molly Hudson called the local attorney for the property owner, but did not heard back.