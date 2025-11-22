City to use Big Red Keno funds to tear down problem hotel near 108th and L

The city of Omaha has found funding to demolish the long-abandoned hotel at 108th and L Street that neighbors have been demanding be torn down for years.

The city issued a demolition order over the summer, but the project would have cost about half of the city's entire demolition budget at $310,000. That massive expense could have left other problem properties sitting untouched.

Council member Don Rowe said officials have been searching for a solution since he's been in office.

"We've been advocating for a demolition for quite some time, and we had limited resources in our demolition fund," Rowe said.

Now the city is getting creative by looking to Big Red Keno funds for the demolition project.

"Our finance director said, you know what, I think I can find some surplus money in the Keno. We use those for community development type projects primarily, and he said, 'You know what, this is a community development problem, we need to take care of it,'" Rowe said.

Neighbors are celebrating the news. Alexis Knust, who spoke to KMTV previously about the building, expressed excitement when reporter Hannah McIlree called to share the update.

"Oh crap. No, it's really exciting to hear that they're actually gonna do something, and I don't know, maybe the story had something to do with it," Knust said.

Kris Carrillo, another neighbor, welcomed the decision.

"The residents around here are concerned about their health and safety. And it's good to see that they're finally getting rid of it," Carrillo said.

Carrillo even joked about supporting the funding source, saying he's "a big Keno fan."

Rowe said the city will hold the property owners accountable by sending them a bill once the demolition is complete.

There is no timeline for demolition yet, but the city council will discuss this resolution and another involving the zoning of this property at their meeting on Tuesday.

