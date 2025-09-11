First responders recognized and remembered in West Omaha

The First Responder Foundation held their 9th annual 9/11 Luncheon of Honor

The event was created to recognize community members and organizations who recognize First Responders Foundation

The keynote speaker, retired Omaha Police Detective Shawna McClure, was honored at the luncheon for her 25 years of service

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

We wanted to share with you The First Responders Foundation in Omaha, and scenes from its annual "9-11 Luncheon of Honor."

The keynote speaker, retired Omaha Police Detective Shawna McClure, who spent 25 years in law enforcement and today received a certificate of honor. Folks who've supported the foundation were also recognized for their contributions.

Todd Sears, President of the First Responders Foundation, said "every one is unique where we gather to remember that fateful day. And then honor our first responders for everything they do every single day. So, it's nice to gather with everyone, but it's a solemn event as well."

Also on display, the "Nebraska Remembering Our Fallen" exhibit. Honoring Nebraskans who died in Iraq and Afghanistan serving after September 11th.