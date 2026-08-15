Former NICU families reunite with nurses and doctors at Methodist Women's Hospital in Elkhorn

OMAHA, Neb (KMTV) —



Former NICU patients and their families gathered at Methodist Women's Hospital in Elkhorn to reconnect with the nurses and doctors who cared for their newborns.

Ryan Carnahan said that despite the stress of his daughter Ellie's more than 2-week NICU stay, he and his family learned a great deal about childcare, development, and growth from the staff who treated her.

Grace Nelson recived care in the NICU as a newborn. Hearing her parents' stories about the care and support they received from NICU staff inspired her to pursue a career caring for newborns herself.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Families of former newborn intensive care unit patients gathered at Methodist Women's Hospital in Elkhorn for a reunion with the nurses and doctors who cared for their children.

Ryan Carnahan's daughter, Ellie, spent over 2 weeks in the NICU at Methodist Children's Hospital. He said the experience, while stressful, taught him a great deal.

"The first couple of weeks we spent here, we learned so much about childcare and development and growth, especially considering how stressful it was," Carnahan said.

Families at the event enjoyed activities including Connect Four, stencil painting, and carnival games.

Attendees also had the chance to reconnect with NICU nurses like Grace Nelson, who received treatment in the NICU as a newborn herself. Nelson said hearing her parents' stories about the care they received inspired her to pursue a career treating newborns.

"Just hearing my parents stories with the other NICU nurses, I felt like the NICU would be a good place to do that," Nelson said.

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