Habitat for Humanity of Omaha sells ReStores to focus on homeownership

Habitat for Humanity of Omaha announced this week it is selling both of its ReStore locations to Thrift World as the organization refocuses its efforts on addressing the metro area's home affordability crisis.

The nonprofit has operated the ReStores in Omaha for 25 years, providing neighbors a place to shop for donated building materials and home decor items. However, the organization decided to sell the stores to concentrate entirely on its core mission of affordable homeownership.

"Especially with the housing shortage throughout the United States, we decided to go back to our core mission affordable homeownership. We wanted to focus 100% on homeownership," said Tracie McPherson, chief communications officer for Habitat for Humanity of Omaha.

McPherson said there are very few entry-level homes available for first-time homebuyers, and selling the stores will help the organization continue developing solutions to that problem.

Habitat is currently working on a major project in Papillion, an area McPherson said has a high rental rate with little inventory for homeownership. The organization hopes to bring more homes to the area.

"Our homeowners are changing, we are seeing people with a higher income level even still need help with homeownership, the sale of the restores will help us do more," McPherson said.

All proceeds from the sale will go directly to Habitat programs, helping build and repair more homes as well as funding counseling and education services that help families achieve first-time homeownership.

Customers can continue bringing the same donation items as before, and shoppers will still be able to purchase the same materials after the name change. A percentage of sales at the new Thrift World stores will be given to Habitat for Humanity, meaning the former ReStores will continue supporting Habitat's mission.

The sale will be finalized on March 1.

