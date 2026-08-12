KVC helps students and families feel confident and ready for back-to-school season

Confidence over supplies — Kaw Valley Center's back-to-school effort goes beyond collecting traditional school supplies. The organization converts donations into gift cards so families can shop for themselves, prioritizing the experience of confidence and individuality for students. Financial relief matters for foster families — For foster parents and families already navigating trauma and reunification, having basic necessities covered — like groceries or school essentials — removes a layer of stress and allows caregivers to focus on their children's emotional well-being. Preparation eases first-day anxiety — Foster Mom, LaTina Figures highlights that practical steps, like establishing a daily routine and touring a new school before the first day, can help children in foster care feel like they belong and allow them to focus on learning rather than worry about how they are perceived by peers.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

WEST OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Kaw Valley Center is helping children and families prepare for the new school year — focusing not just on supplies, but on confidence.

The organization, which provides behavioral healthcare, foster care, substance use treatment and disability services to families and youth, has been collecting donations and converting them into gift cards for more than a month to ease the financial burden on families.

"We're really focused on offering the experience of back to school so for example we do accept items that are donated like back to school supplies but we really want to offer the experience of confidence and individuality," Wendy said.

For foster families, that kind of support can make a significant difference heading into the first day of school.

"As a foster parent and even a regular parent it's hard to afford the basic necessities so them stepping in, sometimes you might get a food voucher when you're low on groceries, that is a burden that makes it easier to focus on helping their kid through this trauma and this family reunified," LaTina said.

Foster mom and KVC member LaTina Figures says the organization's services have always come at the perfect time — helping to take tension off students and ease the stress of their first day.

"They can go to school and they can focus on learning as opposed to what do I look like, do I smell, does anyone know I'm in foster care, does anyone care about me, you go to school looking like the other kids," Figures said.

Figures also recommends that families create a daily routine ahead of the first day and, when possible, take children on a tour of their new school or classroom.

"For me I like to drive them around and show them this is where your school is going to be if I can't get in early to meet with a principal, then I'll try to get in early to meet with a principal and take the kid up there to let them know this is your resource or things like that even before they get their orientation done," Figures said.

KVC says the value of confidence looks different for everyone and encourages the community to reflect on what made them feel ready for a new school year.

"Think about student aged you or whatever it was that helped you feel ready or confident to help you have a good school year, what would you go back and do for yourself or if there is somebody important in your life that is getting ready to start the school year," Wendy said.

Millard Public Schools students return to the classroom on Aug. 12th. Elkhorn Public Schools students return on Aug. 18th, and Omaha Public Schools students return on Aug. 19th and 20th.

