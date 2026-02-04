Millard South High School hit by swatting call as Nebraska considers stricter penalties

MILLARD, Neb. (KMTV) – Millard South High School was placed on lockdown Wednesday morning after receiving a swatting call, as lawmakers consider a bill that would create harsher penalties for swatting calls.



Nebraska Legislature will consider a bill Friday that would make swatting a specific crime with penalties including fines, jail time, and restitution for emergency response costs.

Parents and police support the proposed legislation as a deterrent, saying current terroristic threat charges aren't enough to stop these dangerous false reports.



The lockdown occurred just after 9 a.m., with parents receiving an email notification about the security measure.

"When you first get it your heart stops, you start messaging them where you at, you just panic at first now trying to be an over protectant parent but it's scary," said Kari Oxtal, a Millard South High School parent.

Oxtal expressed concern that frequent swatting incidents are desensitizing students to legitimate security threats.

"He's like we are just in the classroom, it's just a lock down it's probably not real again, but what if it is? What if it is?" Oxtal said.

The uncertainty affects law enforcement officers responding to these calls as well. Patrick Dempsey, president of the Omaha Police Officers Association, said officers must treat each call as a potential real threat.

"As a law enforcement officer responding to these, it's not easy on them either, these officers are driving as fast as they can to get to a school thinking the worst will be happening," Dempsey said.

Swatting calls have increased nationwide, with Wayne experiencing a similar incident just days ago. Currently, people who make these calls can be charged with making terroristic threats.

The Millard South incident comes as the Nebraska Legislature considers legislation that would specifically criminalize swatting with penalties including fines and potential jail time. The bill could also provide restitution for resources used responding to false calls.

"It holds kids accountable. I think if you can see that this is taken serious, the people can get charged, people can get in trouble for it hopefully it stops the next one from happening," Dempsey said.

Oxtal supports stronger deterrents for those making swatting calls.

"These are real things that happen that traumatize families and it's just joke for some kids," Oxtal said.

The proposed legislation will go before state senators on Friday.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

