Nebraska basketball fans stay optimistic after 24-game winning streak ends against Michigan

Nebraska basketball fans gathered at The Caddy Shack in West Omaha to watch their team's historic 24-game winning streak come to an end against Michigan, but supporters said they remain optimistic about the Huskers' postseason prospects.

The loss marked the end of Nebraska's undefeated and best start in program history, though fans who packed the sports bar said they still have high hopes for what's to come.

"I want to win an NCAA game. That's really what I want first and foremost. Anything past that's going to be gravy for me. I want to get that monkey off our back," Ben Hoy said.

The Huskers maintained a lead throughout most of the game but couldn't hold on in the final minutes. Despite missing key players, fans praised the team's effort.

"Proud of the way we fought, especially since we're missing Frager and Mass now, two key components, so that kind of sucked, but it's good to see we can still battle with the guys we have out there," Jack Holsing said.

Even Michigan fans in attendance acknowledged Nebraska's record.

"Gotta give credit to Nebraska too. They've, they haven't had a run like this in a long time, um. Yeah, in history, um, so yeah, this is a good year for Michigan. Um, I would probably have them going deep into the March Madness tournament," Josh Jacobs said.

Rob Schramm remained positive despite the loss.

"I'm happy that we've just hung 50, you know, on their head in their house," Schramm said.

When asked to describe the team's 20-game winning streak, fans used words like "amazing," "fun," and "magical" to capture their feelings.

Fans say they remain excited about the team's postseason potential and are proud of what Nebraska basketball has achieved this season.

