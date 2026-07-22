Neighbors weigh in on playground, park upgrades planned for two west Omaha parks

OMAHA, NE. — Omaha Parks and Recreation is asking residents to help shape the future of Cryer Park and Pheasant Run Park in west Omaha through community surveys.

Cryer Park, which until this spring was the site of a swimming pool, is set to receive a new playground, basketball court and pathways.

Omaha Parks and Recreation opened the planning process to nearby neighbors, and asked them what they wanted to see in their neighborhood.

Susan Sedlak, who lives near Cryer Park, said the community response made the priorities clear.

"People overwhelmingly — we had a really good response to the survey — wanted a playground over a splash pad," Cryer said.

Cryer Park neighbors are now choosing between playground designs.

Kate Boren is a parks planner with Omaha Parks and Recreation and is in charge of Cryer Park's renovation. She said she wants neighbors to voice their needs.

"We do really want to take in the input from the community members to kind of shape what those parks are going to look like," Boren said.

Sedlak said the goal is simple.

"We just want something everybody enjoys and can use. We want a beautiful park," Sedlak said.

At Pheasant Run Park, a similar survey is open for feedback.

Madeline Bowen, is a parks planner with Omaha Parks and Recreation and is in charge of Pheasant Run Park's renovation.

She says Parks and Recreation is looking to add more inclusive equipment that can cater to all generations.

"We want to understand what specifically the community needs," Bowen said.

Michaella Hudson, who lives near Pheasant Run, said a playground upgrade could help bring more kids to the park.

"I think little kids, (want) more stuff they can crawl on and not have to be assisted all the time," Hudson said.

Taylor Summers, a nearby neighbor who grew up playing in the playground, said she is looking forward to the changes.

"It'll be exciting to watch it get revamped and actually see it bring kids out and give them something to do around here," Summers said.

The survey for Cryer Park closes July 24. The Pheasant Run Park survey is expected to close by the end of the month.

Links to both surveys are available below:

For the Cryer Park survey, click here.

For the Pheasant Run Park survey, click here.