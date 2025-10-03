'Night to remember': Swifties wait hours at West Omaha Target for new album release

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Fans brought friendship bracelets and coffee while waiting for midnight release of 'The Life of a Showgirl' at L Street Marketplace Target.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A big night for Taylor Swift fans as her brand new album 'The Life of a Showgirl' drops at midnight eastern on all major streaming platforms.

Omaha-area Swifties are joining in on the celebration, a moment they've been waiting for since the announcement in August.

We went to the Target at L Street Marketplace, one of hundreds of stores across the country staying open late for this release.

Report Molly Hudson spent the night talking with fans eager to experience this new era of Taylor Swift music.

"It's a surprise from my mom, so, I just got surprised like 30 minutes ago," said Rosemary Dembinski, the second fan in line Thursday.

Molly: "What do you love so much about Taylor Swift?"

Rosemary: "Um, I love that she has really inspiring songs. Um, and honestly, I just like her music."

It's a night this target has been planning for.

"We take a lot of time to plan, and delight our guests in our area, and I think that this will be such a huge night for our guests that are swifties, but also like the family, that you see here, like people are bringing their children, their kids. It's a night to remember," said ReAnn Hudson, store director at the L Street Marketplace Target.

And these fans were prepared to wait for hours. They had the chance to pick out friendship bracelets. Someone in line even brought stuff to make friendship bracelets to pass the time before they could get their hands on the new album.