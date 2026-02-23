Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
5  Closings/Delays
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodWest Omaha

Actions

Non-profit helps neighbors prep for interviews in West Omaha

Live Well Dress Well helps provide clothes and resources to help neighbors ace the interview
A West Omaha nonprofit gives away free professional clothes to help neighbors with financial struggles prepare for interviews.
Non-profit helps neighbors prep for interviews in West Omaha
Posted
and last updated

OMAHA, Neb. — A West Omaha nonprofit is helping people struggling financially put their best foot forward in the job market — one outfit at a time.

Live Well Dress Well hosted its "New Threads New Starts" event at Corner Kick today, giving neighbors the opportunity to pick up professional clothing at no cost.

The organization also connected attendees with resources to help them find job interviews and navigate employment challenges.

Learn more about Live Well Dress Well here.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Mary From Your Neighborhood 960x720.jpg

More News In Your Neighborhood