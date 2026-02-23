Non-profit helps neighbors prep for interviews in West Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. — A West Omaha nonprofit is helping people struggling financially put their best foot forward in the job market — one outfit at a time.

Live Well Dress Well hosted its "New Threads New Starts" event at Corner Kick today, giving neighbors the opportunity to pick up professional clothing at no cost.

The organization also connected attendees with resources to help them find job interviews and navigate employment challenges.

