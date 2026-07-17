Omaha changes traffic signals at 114th and Center after crash kills two brothers

OMAHA, NE. — Drivers turning left from West Center Road onto 114th Street will now only be able to turn on a solid green arrow.

Additionally, flashing yellow arrows have been replaced with a solid red arrow at all times.

Omaha Mayor John Ewing Jr. said the change came after a deadly crash that killed two young brothers at the intersection.

"We felt the changing it of (the light) to a green arrow was the appropriate response," Ewing said.

The crash that prompted the change involved Tom Strassenburg and his two sons, 10-year-old Prestin and 5-year-old Zaiden.

Strassenburg was turning into the intersection when police say Tanner Hunt — driving 98 miles per hour with drugs and alcohol in his system — crashed into him, ripping his car in half.

Both Prestin and Zaiden died from injuries sustained in the crash.

The Mayor's office acknowledged the changes may not have prevented the crash, but that it triggered an outcry to make the intersection safer.

"I received a number of emails starting last Friday, about this particular intersection," Ewing said. "What they were concerned about, was the flashing yellow light, for making a left turn."

City Traffic Engineer Jeff Reisselman said the city had been monitoring the intersection since December, but the deadly crash accelerated the timeline.

"We are looking at criteria for even proving a green arrow in the first place, and then there is separate criteria for only providing green arrows," Reisselman said.

Tony Ingalise, who works near the intersection, said the change is welcome.

"I think its a good idea because people try and be impatient and jump that light when they shouldn't," Ingalise said. "Then, of course, you got other drivers going down the road who aren't maybe paying attention or they don't care someone is trying to turn so they speed up or don't slow down."

Ewing said the city will continue to respond to community concerns about traffic safety.

"We are always going to be responsive," Ewing said.