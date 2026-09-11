Omaha organizations to host fundraiser for Nepal flood victims

Devastating loss — At least 1,300 people were killed and more than 5,000 remain missing after floods swept along the Nepal-Tibet border last month, likely caused by a glacier collapse. Local response — The Hindu Temple of Omaha, the Nepalese Society of Nebraska, and several Indian regional organizations are hosting a community food festival fundraiser, with all donations going to the Nepal Prime Minister's Flood Relief Fund. Open to all — The event is not just for the Nepali and Indian communities — organizers say it is open to everyone in the Omaha metro area, reflecting a message that helping others transcends language, ethnicity, and nationality.

WEST OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) —Local organizations are rallying to support victims of devastating floods in Nepal, hosting a community food festival fundraiser this Sunday at the Hindu Community Center in West Omaha.

The Hindu Temple of Omaha, the Nepalese Society of Nebraska, and several Indian regional organizations are directing all donations from the event to the Nepal Prime Minister's Flood Relief Fund.

Last month, at least 1,300 people lost their lives when heavy floods swept along the Nepal-Tibet border. According to Nepal's Disaster Management Agency, the floods were likely caused by a glacier collapse, and more than 5,000 people still remain missing.

Genandra Behndari, founder of the Nebraska Nepalese Society, said he was shocked to hear the news from his home country.

"I heard that news from Nepal and it was so devastating. I couldn't believe that could happen. No one could have thought that could happen, that kind of disaster."

Rajesh Sharma, President of the India Association of Nebraska says the event is open to everyone in the community.

"Since it impacts many countries, we want to make sure that the awareness about destruction is shared among our larger society that we have, so the event is open to all," Sharma said.

President of the Hindu Temple of Omaha Deep Kashyap said unity is at the heart of the effort.

"If we don't have unity then there is nothing. This happened due to force of nature, none of us can beat it, but this gives us an opportunity to go and show the world how much all of us can go and be together," said Kashyup.

The festival will showcase a variety of authentic Nepali and Indian foods, bringing together residents from across the Omaha metro area.

"Help doesn't have any language, it doesn't have any ethnicity, it doesn't belong to a country. When a person needs help, this is our first and foremost duty as a human being to help," said member of the Hindu Temple of Omaha, Alekha Dash.

The food festival runs from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. this Sunday at the Hindu Community Center at 2445 S. 130th Circle in West Omaha.

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