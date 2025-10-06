Omaha police officer and suspect identified in shooting near 120th and West Dodge

OMAHA, Neb. — A 16-year veteran Omaha police officer is in stable condition after being shot in the head during an arrest attempt outside a QuikTrip early Monday morning.

Officer Steven Murcek was shot by 36-year-old Shedrick Mills around 6:19 a.m. outside the QT near 120th and West Dodge, according to the Omaha Police Department. Mills was arrested shortly after at a nearby McDonald's.

The shooting occurred when officers responded to reports of a man causing a disturbance and harassing customers inside the QT. When officers arrived, they encountered Mills outside the store and told him that management wanted him to leave.

Mills refused to leave and was warned he would be arrested for trespassing. Omaha Police say when Officer Murcek attempted to arrest Mills, he resisted and allegedly drew a handgun from his waistband, shooting Murcek in the head. Murcek returned fire before taking cover behind his patrol car.

Mills fled the scene but was quickly located at the McDonald's at 114th and West Dodge. Members of the Omaha Police SWAT team, who were already nearby for a separate operation, arrested Mills without further incident according to police.

Inside the McDonald's, investigators found a handgun, magazines and ammunition. Mills was not injured and was taken to police headquarters for questioning.

Officer Krystal Bartlett, who has been with the department for one year, also responded to the initial call. OPD says Officer Bartlett Officer took cover and attempted to engage the suspect; however, Mr. Mills ran from the scene.

Mill is facing multiple charges including attempted second-degree murder, use of a weapon to commit a felony, prohibited person in possession of a firearm (fugitive from justice), and two unrelated warrants from Omaha Police and Pottawattamie County, Iowa.

The Nebraska State Patrol and Sarpy County Sheriff's Office are assisting in the ongoing investigation.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.