Pheasant Run Park renovation moves closer to completion after community survey

OMAHA, NE. — Omaha Parks and Recreation is remodeling Pheasant Run Park, and the project is one step closer to completion.

The parks department shared survey results with KMTV Tuesday, showing that around 180 neighbors requested various types of playground equipment and features.

Because the project costs more than $50,000, it must go through a public bidding process.

Madeline Bowen, a park planner for the project, explained how that process works.

"For the city of Omaha, if there (are) any projects that we are doing that cost over $50,000, everything goes through (a) bidding process, which means that contractors can submit, basically, bids, and once that is all done, we choose the lowest bidder," Bowen said.

The finished park will include a rubber playing surface with no sand.