Protesters rally at Sen. Pete Ricketts' Omaha office over ACA concerns

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Protesters gathered around Nebraska Senator Pete Ricketts' office in west Omaha on Monday to make their voices heard on healthcare.

The group is demanding that Ricketts stand up in Washington and stop any actions that would limit affordable access to healthcare. They feel Republicans are pushing for cuts to coverage through the Affordable Care Act.

According to data from the Nebraska Department of Insurance, premiums could skyrocket for those who use ACA plans if tax credits expire at the end of this year.

"The bottom line is people can't afford healthcare without those subsidies, and ultimately it's not only going to hurt the people but it is going to hurt the medical industry as well," Kevin Grimes said.

Data shows more than 20 million Americans enrolled in ACA marketplace plans this year. That includes nearly 200,000 in Nebraska.

