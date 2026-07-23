Turf, windows, sprinklers, fences vandalized at Westwood Golf Course

OMAHA, NE. — Omaha Parks and Recreation, the mayor's office and Omaha police are asking for the public's help finding suspects who vandalized Westwood Golf Course near 129th and Center.

Omaha Parks Golf Manager Joe Wiegand says five greens, multiple sprinkler heads, two windows and two fences were damaged on Wednesday.

According to Wiegand, says the damage to the course is mainly patched up, but the windows and sprinklers will still need repairs.

Wiegand says he suspects vandals used a machete to make deep cuts to the course's turf.

The city estimates the cost to repair the damage could be $8,000 to $10,000.

Officials are asking anyone with information or doorbell video of the vandalism to contact Omaha Parks and Recreation or Omaha Police.