Wounded Warriors Family Support launches 'Light Up America' campaign for Giving Tuesday

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Wounded Warriors Family Support is hoping to 'Light Up America' this Giving Tuesday, raising money to support programming that helps combat-wounded veterans and their families nationwide.



One of the organization's biggest and most expensive programs is the Mobility is Freedom Program, which provides modified vehicles to combat-wounded veterans.

Retired Marine Cpl. John Mevey received a truck through the program and says after getting it, he learned more about the non-profit and came to appreciate its dedication to veterans like himself.

"Primarily what it means to me, outside of the practical ways that they help people, is just helping people, veterans specifically, remember they are not forgotten," Mevey said.

"That is what Giving Tuesday is all about at Wounded Warriors Family Support, it's about honoring our nation's veterans," said Kate McCauley, Wounded Warriors Family Support President and CEO.

The organization is trying something new this year, hoping to light up an entire map as donations come in. More states will light up as contributions are received. Donations can be made online at wwfs.org.

The organization is also welcoming the community to its Omaha headquarters to light a candle to honor a veteran, just like McCauley did Monday for Sgt. Ben Marksmeier.

"We want to light a candle for Ben in honor of Ben's service to his family, his boys and our great nation," McCauley said.

Visitors can also ring the bell or write a name on the Wall of Honor. Doors will be open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday.