2024 Holiday Lights Festival: What to expect this season and how you can get involved

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Many of the trees already have lights on them but you’ll have to wait until the end of the month for them to officially be turned on. About 150,000 lights will be used to bring the holiday spirit to downtown Omaha this year for the 25th annual Holiday Lights Festival.



. The Holiday Lights Festival is also a celebration of giving.

The Shine the Light on Hunger campaign collects food for Foodbank for the Heartland.

This year the goal is to raise 5 million meals.

The city's front door decorated for the holidays.

Workers are wrapping 200 trees in lights, placing over-sized ornaments around the RiverFront area and prepping the star of the show a 70-foot-tall tree at Heartland of America Park.

They flip the switch on November 30th.

"After the lighting ceremony I encourage all of you to visit the downtown shops and the restaurants, explore the parks," said Mayor Jean Stothert.

Lights will also illuminate North 24th street from Burdette Street to Ohio Street in North Omaha and South 24th Street from L street to Q street in South Omaha.

Other events in the festival, include a family festival on December 8th with events across the city.

"We are beyond grateful for the generosity from our community to provide nutritious food to children, families, seniors and veterans who don't know where they will obtain their next meal," said Brian Barks, president and CEO of Foodbank for the Heartland.

There are several ways to get involved to help your neighbors this holiday season.

- You can donate non-perishable food into the blue barrels around town.

- Make a monetary donation to the food bank.

- Donate when you park with ParkOmaha.

"Although we are enjoying the holiday season, there are definitely people in this community that are really in need and this will help all of them," Mayor Stothert said.

Shining a light this holiday season.

The lighting ceremony is November 30th. Music starts at 5 p.m. and the ceremony will be at 6 p.m at the RiverFront.