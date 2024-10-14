2024 Walk To End Alzheimer's Omaha: 'It's a terrible disease to go through'

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Sunday morning, the community came together to honor loved ones and neighbors affected by Alzheimer’s, in the 2024 Walk to End Alzheimer’s.

Hundreds of people packed the field house at the College of St. Mary to walk in solidarity, carrying different color flowers to represent their individual connection to the disease.

Nancy McMahon walks every year; she says seeing the community come together is heartwarming.

"I have a father that I lost from dementia Alzheimer’s and a father-in-law that I lost from Alzheimer’s, and this is a disease that we really need to find a cure for, too many people are lost and it's a terrible disease to go through," said McMahon.

The annual walk is a shared experience with over 600 communities across the country and aims to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research.