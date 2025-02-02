25 people displaced after an apartment fire

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

We're told that 25 people are displaced, tonight after an early morning apartment fire.

The Omaha Fire Department tells us At 3:00 this morning, heavy smoke and flames were seen coming out the third floor windows of an apartment on south 25th street.

We're told two people were taken in serious condition and a third person was transported in critical condition, where he later died.

Antonio Knockai, a resident of the apartment complex says he lost his phone along with other valuables. He says, hes coming back for the first time since this morning to see what's left.

"We don't know what they're doing, we were told they were going to get us something at the Y for three days but what are we going to do after that, you know we don't have nowhere to go," said Knockai

The apartment owner, Salvation Army and the Red Cross, are helping the people displaced.