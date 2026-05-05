3 teens arrested after gunpoint robbery on ORBT bus along its route in Central Omaha

Two people told OPD they were robbed at gunpoint on Saturday night

This took place on an ORBT bus

Three teens were arrested by OPD

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) – OPD responded to 90th and Dodge after 8 p.m. Saturday after two people reported being robbed at gunpoint on an ORBT bus.

The victims told officers three suspects took a hat and about $150 in cash during the robbery.

Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine identified the suspects as two 15-year-olds and a 17-year-old. Kleine said the older suspect was already under supervision at the time of the incident.

"He was already being tracked because he was on probation in the juvenile court system already," Kleine said.

KMTV has been covering violent juvenile crime for years, which Police Chief Todd Schmaderer said was a concern in January 2025.

Kleine pointed to a shift in the nature of juvenile offenses.

"The difference now between maybe 10 or 15 years ago is young people involved in very violent crimes with guns," Kleine said.

Omaha Police Officers Association President Patrick Dempsey echoed that concern.

"We've always had a very small section of juveniles committing very violent crimes," Dempsey said.

Metro Transit spokesperson Nicole Ebat said in a statement that, "Metro Transit does not comment on any ongoing investigations. The safety of our community, both on and off the bus, is something we take very seriously. Metro Transit invests in field supervisors, community security officers, and other safety practices that are considered transit industry best standards.

The 17-year-old is being charged as an adult and is due back in court next month.

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