OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Crossroads has sat empty for years, but now, we might see more activity.

City council approved $40 million in bonds Tuesday. These bonds will allow the city to acquire the land to start phase onewhich will include entertainment, retail, multi-family use and parking on all three blocks.

Construction is expected to start in the spring. Neighbors will first see the parking garages and the apartment buildings near Cass Street.