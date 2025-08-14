$500M state boost for new UNMC facility to train medical professionals

The Nebraska Board of Regents has authorized using up to $500 million in state funds for UNMC’s new Clinical Learning Facility, part of a $2 billion expansion.

The facility will focus on training more medical professionals to meet statewide and national shortages, ensuring Nebraska can retain and attract top talent.

Beyond Omaha, the project aims to serve rural communities by expanding capacity and keeping patients from leaving the state for specialized care.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A massive expansion is on the horizon for the University of Nebraska Medical Center, as state leaders commit up to $500 million to help fund a new $2 billion hospital and training facility in Omaha.

The project, approved Thursday by the Nebraska Board of Regents, will include a new Clinical Learning Facility designed to prepare the next generation of doctors and nurses. Officials say the funding, covered by the state, can also be used for UNMC expansions across Nebraska—not just in Omaha.

“We are not meeting the demand for the state right now,” said Dr. Dele Davies.

Dr. Davies with UNMC says the facility comes at a critical time, as Nebraska’s population ages and the demand for both care and providers grows.

“This is where they would come to get their care and this is where they come already, but this will just allow us to have the capacity to not turn anyone down and not have anyone leave the state,” Davies said.

Davies also emphasized that much of a provider’s training happens outside the classroom.

“Many people may not realize that our health care providers spend only a certain amount of time in the classroom, and a lot of their training occurs in the hospital and clinical settings,” he said.

Beyond creating opportunities for Omaha’s health care professionals, the project is expected to increase access for patients from rural communities. UNMC plans to break ground within the next year, with the 7-year project set to transform the Midtown campus.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.