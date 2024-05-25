'600 cases of beer': Omaha neighbors prep for Memorial Day Weekend

Neighbors have headed to near by campgrounds for Memorial Day

Other got out their boats and are taking to the Missouri River

Watch to learn more about Surfside Club's Memorial Weekend Blowout

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Leaves swaying, waves washing to shore, and dogs barking that's the sound of memorial day weekend at Louisville State recreation Area.

"We get a campfire going at night and make smores and hot dogs," said Peg Morfeld.

Omaha neighbors Peg and Wayne Morfeld have traveled the United States camping but, picked this site for their family trip, because it's not too far from home and their grand kids could enjoy the water with out worrying about storm debris.

"We've seen quite a bit of damage already, we live on Fort street so we saw it, we looked at it in Elkorn. We've seen enough tornadoes" said Wayne.

"But, I think the kids like the water and one of my grandson like to fish, I don't know if there's fish here or not but he's going to try to fish," continued Peg.

While the Morfelds are enjoying family fun away from all the storm debris, on the other side of Omaha at Surfside Club they're preparing for the influx of boaters that will checking out their restaurant this weekend.

"We just bring in a ton of material, 600 cases of beer," said Mike Walker.

Memorial Day Weekend is this neighborhoods restaurants kick off, and they're celebrating with lots of food and live music.

Surfside owner Mike Walker says he expects 1,000 people to come his restaurant on Sunday, by land and by sea.

"We get a lot of boat traffic opening the marina when we bought it 13 years ago had to happen, so yeah the boaters really they really enjoy having a place to stop especially when there's no sand bars," said Walker

Surfside Club is usually a family friendly restaurant but, during their Memorial Day Weekend Blowout, they're 21 and over.

