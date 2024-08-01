7 to 8 days: The latest OPPD projection for full power restoration across Omaha

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

7 to 8 days is the latest projection from OPPD for full power restoration across the city. Mayor Jean Stothert and department leaders gave an update, Thursday morning, on Wednesday night's massive storm, including where you can take tree debris.

At the peak of the storm, OPPD says there were over 200,000 customers impacted by outages. That number continued to decrease Thursday but there are still outages in the OPPD coverage area. 50% restoration is expected by the end of the week.

But for some, it could be even longer.

“Different customers have different restoration times depending on location, level of damage, impact to circuits, substations, and transmission in the area,” Wyndle Young, OPPD's director of customer service and government infrastructure.

As you start to clean up, you may be looking for where to take the debris.

The City of Omaha has opened 5 locations for debris drop off.

Those include:



Greenbrier Park

Hefflinger Park

Towl Park

Levi Carter Park

Football Field at 156th and F St.

All locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Omaha Public Works does plan to have a city-wide curbside pick-up starting early next week. But right now, Public Works is focused on making sure that our streets are passable at this point.