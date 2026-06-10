A 4-year-old boy was rescued from a burning Omaha home by officers who happened to be nearby

Omaha officers David Eckstrom and Ian Baxter happened to be near 69th and Mason when they spotted the flames and rescued a 4-year-old boy trapped in the basement.

The family believes the fire may have started from charcoal left on a grill, though no official determination has been confirmed in the script.

The residents escaped without physical injuries. Most belongings were lost, but the family has insurance and is focused on the fact that everyone made it out safely.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Omaha police officers rescued a 4-year-old boy from a burning home near 69th and Mason after they happened to be in the area and spotted the flames.

Officers David Eckstrom and Ian Baxter were nearby when they saw a glow coming from the home. The family was outside, telling officers a boy was still trapped in the basement. Eckstrom and Baxter broke the basement window and pulled the child to safety.

The residents escaped without physical injuries, but most of the family's belongings were lost in the fire.

Hours after the flames were extinguished, the smell of smoke still hung in the air, and the sound of crackling could be heard from what remained of the back of the home.

The homeowner told me the family believes the fire may have started from charcoal left on a grill.

The homeowner says the family does have insurance, but right now, everyone is focused on the fact that everyone made it out safely.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

