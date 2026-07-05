A band, bikes and candy: JE George Blvd parade marks 76 years

OMAHA AND RALSTON, Neb. (KMTV) — The J.E. George Boulevard neighborhood parade marked its 76th year, celebrating the spirit of '76, shortly after skies cleared for the Dundee community.

"We are the Omaha Central High School Band," Eris Rodriguez, a Central High mellophone player, said. "We're like one of their favorite things, too. The band is like the staple of this parade."

"You just kind of get the opportunity to go out and play for your community," said drummer Ethan Kershner.

"Yeah you just see the people out having a good time," saxophone player, Simon Lowe-Weyand, said.

Ten-year-olds Elliott and Corban showed off their bicycle-powered float, complete with a Creighton basketball theme.

"I'm going to ride my bike and then we have a trailer with a Creighton basketball theme," Elliott said.

"Elliott, ball me!" Corban said, as his friend passed him a small basketball.

Younger parade-goers had their own highlights from the event.

"Getting the candy," Lilly, 8, said when asked about her favorite part of the parade.

Charlie, 6, said his favorite part was "the fire trucks."

It's a tiny piece of Americana with big neighborhood spirit in a corner of Dundee.

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KMTV Ralston: A baby enjoys the Independence Day parade in her mother's arms. (July 5,2026)

In Ralston, neighbors lined the streets for one of Nebraska's biggest celebrations. High schools groups, Shriners, veterans and more participated in a 60-year-old tradition.

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