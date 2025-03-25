A breakthrough cancer therapy treatment is coming to Nebraska Medicine

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A breakthrough cancer therapy treatment is coming to Omaha. Construction for the project will start next week at the Buffett Cancer Center.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Proton therapy uses extremely targeted radiation to attack tumors.

Kyle Skiermont, vice president of operations for Nebraska Medicine says this technology minimizes the damage to surrounding tissue and reduces side effects.

"We will be the first proton therapy treatment center in about a 6-state area," Skiermont said. "We are hoping that patients are able to get this groundbreaking therapy while being able to stay much much closer to home.”

The therapy can used for various types of cancer, but is ideal for tumors close to the heart, brain, spine, and eyes, as well as pediatric patients. They will treat 300 to 400 patients a year with the technology, with the ability for more.

While construction will start soon, the therapy won't be available for patients until spring of 2027.