A message from Mangelsen's: The importance of shopping local year-round

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Small Business Saturday may be over, but David Mangelsen says businesses like his need the support of customers shopping locally year-round.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"Memories, that's what sets us apart, you will not get this feeling anywhere else," said David Mangelsen, merchant - purveyor of goods & services at Mangelsen's.

For the last 63 years, Mangelsen’s has been a destination in Omaha.

"I am handing out free popcorn and telling stories of all the years and generations after generations after 63 years have come here," Mangelsen said.

But over the last 10 to 20 years, owner David Mangelsen has seen the shift of people choosing to buy from bigger national chains and shopping online.

"So gradually we have seen a decline, we have done everything we can to go with that decline and still be here," Mangelsen said.

They've had to get crafty to keep things operating, changing their hours and finding ways to cut expenses to stay here.

Now, making a direct appeal.

Mangelsen wrote this letter from his family to customers, to let people know about the need.

"We are not planning on going anywhere, but we don't want to so I am reaching out with the letter that I wrote asking that people in Omaha and surrounding communities continue to support us, change their habits of where they shop at," Mangelsen said.

And the push is not just for his business but other local spots too.

"Independent stores have something to give, usually they are run by family," Mangelsen said.

And while local shops may see the rush during the holiday season, Mangelsen reminds people there is a need year-round.

"The local stores, they employ, like we do, they employ employees that live in Omaha, and the money stays here in Omaha, it doesn't go someplace else," Mangelsen said.

Helping people across our neighborhoods.

"It's so easy to go online, it's so easy, but it's not helping the community and the people doing it," Mangelsen said.

David hopes to connect with other local businesses to tackle this together.